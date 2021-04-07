D.The deadline was short in the end: just a week ago, Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) had pleaded for the affair of 7,000 rounds of stolen ammunition to be clarified “comprehensively, quickly and thoroughly” at the State Criminal Police Office, before he would also draw personnel conclusions. But the time had come on Wednesday. Wöller ordered a “new start in terms of personnel”, also at the top of the LKA, and released the previous boss Petric Kleine from his duties with immediate effect. The department head Sven Mewes, who is responsible for the mobile task force, also had to take his hat off. The successor at the top of the LKA is the previous President of the Chemnitz Police Department, Sonja Penzel.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

“After the recent events surrounding the theft of ammunition by members of the MEK Dresden, a new start in terms of personnel is required,” said Wöller on Wednesday. “This is necessary to restore trust in the central authority for fighting crime in all of Saxony and its management.”

Two “pawn sacrifices”?

At the same time, Wöller announced that he would also clarify the processes with external help. The focus of the investigations would be the organization, leadership and supervision of the special units. A week ago it became known that four emergency services from the LKA’s Mobile Task Force (MEK) had stolen around 7,000 rounds of ammunition worth around 5,000 euros – apparently in order to allow unauthorized private shooting training at a private facility in Güstrow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania “pay”. The theft was only discovered in the course of the investigation against the operator of the shooting range. The accused MEK forces, who were also responsible for the armory and ammunition distribution, had, according to previous knowledge, declared the ammunition as “fired”.

He was “disappointed with the way employees in my house manage to trample on the good work of the LKA,” said the previous LKA boss, Kleine, a week ago. At a special meeting of the interior committee of the Saxon state parliament, he admitted that he had probably relied too much on the control mechanisms for ammunition issue within the LKA and had not questioned them.

In addition to the four main suspects, the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating 13 other officials who took part in the event, among other things for theft, aiding and abetting theft, violation of the weapons law and bribery. The MEK, to which all the accused belonged, had already been disbanded a week ago. According to Police President Horst Kretzschmar, rebuilding the special unit will take up to five years.

The left in the Saxon state parliament again demanded the dismissal of Wöller. It is astonishing at what speed the interior minister is suddenly taking action, said the left’s domestic policy spokeswoman, Kerstin Köditz. “The serious allegations, which must absolutely and relentlessly be investigated, are so far only countered by little substantiated facts.” She therefore had the impression that now “pawn victims have to turn their heads”.