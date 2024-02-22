Misconduct | Avi ordered a payment of 100,000 euros: the car dealer says he misinterpreted the law

The decision is the first penalty payment of this size that the Regional Administrative Agency has imposed under the Money Laundering Act.

Car dealer Ville Suni was shocked by the penalty payment announced by the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (avin).

HS reports on Wednesdaythat the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (avi) said that it had imposed a fine of 110,000 euros on the Lappeenranta-based car dealership Auto-Suni Oy for violating the Money Laundering Act.

According to Avi, Auto-Suni Oy had neglected or violated several sections of the Money Laundering Act. Avi criticized the company for, among other things, that it had accepted cash payments of more than 10,000 euros without clarifying the origin of the money.

Avi's decision is not yet legally binding. Auto-Suni plans to dispute the matter.

“We are looking for moderation. There are grounds for reasonableness, but the administrative court ultimately decides,” says the CEO Ville Suni for disputing.

According to the Sun, avi checked transactions from 2017 to 2022 and found 23 cases where their company had received 10,000 euros or more in cash.

“During the same period, we had made approximately 22,000 car sales, so cash payments exceeding the relevant money laundering act were approximately 0.1 percent of the total volume,” Suni states.

In 2022 Auto-Suni Oy's turnover was 84.8 million euros and the result for the financial year was about 600,000 euros.

Suni says that they had misinterpreted the 10,000 euro limit written in the law. The company had understood the matter in such a way that if there is no more than 10,000 euros in cash in the store, there is no need to investigate the origin of the money.

“Of the 23 cases, 19 were exactly 10,000 euros. That is, if we had taken even a euro less or requested the amount by bank transfer, we would have found four cases.”

Avi did his inspection about a year ago. The company changed its instructions immediately after the visit, and instructed sellers that cash transactions may not be made for more than 9,000 euros. After Avi's decision, Auto-Suni decided to give up cash transactions completely.

“The fine was so big that we are preparing for this continuation. If a customer does not agree to a bank transfer, we can lose that deal and we can live with it,” says Suni.

Regional state Administrative Agency did not consider the company's measures as a mitigating factor for the size of the fine.

“Measures taken after the inspection cannot be considered self-initiated and sufficient, and therefore not taken into account as a mitigating factor when imposing an administrative sanction,” the decision reads.

Regarding the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing the law states about the payment imposed on a non-credit or financial institution: “The fine imposed by the supervisory authority may not exceed either twice the benefit achieved by the act or omission, if it can be determined, or one million euros, whichever is higher.”

Avi's decision states that in a company the size of Auto-Suni Oy, negligence should be followed by the harshest possible penalty payment.

“However, the Regional Administrative Agency has rationalized the amount of the penalty payment to a significantly lower amount due to the fact that the Money Laundering Act has only been applied to a very small part of the reporting entity's overall business during the review period,” the decision says about the fine amount.

In Sun's opinion the inadvertence of the acts should also weigh in the matter.

“Of course, every single one of these cases was unintentional, because it was of no use to us whether to take cash or bank transfer,” he reasons.

According to Avi, the starting point for the size of the fine is the company's most serious negligence: failure to report and failure to report suspicious transactions.

“If avi were to impose such fines on other car dealerships, there could be many bankruptcies, or at least the liquidity of many car dealerships would be really tight. I want to defend the rights of all car dealerships,” says Suni.

HS did not reach the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland to comment on the case.