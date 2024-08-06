In Buryatia, a camera trap captured mischievous bear cubs. The corresponding material was published by a local portal “Baikal Daily”.

The footage posted online shows a female bear and her two cubs caught in a camera trap in Tunkinsky National Park, who were exploring new places with interest. At the same time, the adult female bear first studied the rocks and then sniffed the camera.

“Look, one little one is calmly exploring a new place, and the other one, as always, is playing around. Did you find the rascal?” – the national park employees captioned the video.

