This week the now former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, had been in the news for his phrase about the advance of vaccination and the need to run the August PASO. But in addition to those statements, he had also referred to irregular vaccinations.

Asked about the images of vaccinated people who did not belong to risk groups, the former Minister of Health said: “I don’t like it. I have two undersecretaries who are sick and not well, precisely because we have absolutely respected the rules and despite being health workers, we are not facing the priority of health workers. “

The report that Ginés González García gave was on Wednesday morning, a day before the Ministry of Health carried out a series of “VIP vaccinations.” “In such a big country, with so many jurisdictions, some mischief of this kind … But I love that it has a social sanction, that’s what should happen“González García said about those who” skip the line “to get vaccinated. He did so in dialogue with the” Novaresio 910 “radio program The net.

One of the photos of the controversy in Chivilcoy.

In turn, Ginés González García also referred to the vaccination of celebrities to motivate the vaccination of the population. “At first, when there were so many doubts, it helped that the political authorities did it, now it seems to me not. It is not necessary,” added the former Minister of Health.

A day after these statements, in the Ministry of Health itself there was a secret vaccination operation for leaders and friends that was sought to be kept under strict secrecy and that, strikingly, was aired early this Friday by the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of those immunized from irregular mode.

Clarion had accessed the information this Thursday afternoon. And he began to corroborate the veracity of the data late at night in dialogue with government officials and collaborators, who unofficially admitted the existence of the secret vaccination operation.

The logistics were “ultra-secret”: those who would apply the vaccines did not arrive at the Ministry in official cars and went up to one of the rooms on the second floor of the Ministry in the private elevator used by González García himself and the highest-ranking officials.

Then came the scandal, the resignation that President Alberto Fernández requested from González García and the letter in which the outgoing minister spoke of an “involuntary confusion” of his “private secretariat” and referred to the fact as a “misunderstanding.”

LGP