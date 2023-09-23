The Dutch Mischa Bredewold has become European cycling champion in Wijster, Drenthe. More than ten kilometers from the finish, Bredewold made her decisive attack. The leading group, which included a number of Dutch teammates, did not respond sufficiently, causing the 23-year-old Bredewold to open a gap of more than 30 seconds.

Despite several attacks in her back, she turned out to be untraceable. In the final climb of the Vamberg – after leaving Meppel, the peloton rode there up six times – Bredewold kept her lead and arrived alone at the finish. She ultimately finished four seconds ahead of defending champion Lorena Wiebes and world champion Lotte Kopecky, who won silver and bronze respectively.

This meant that Bredewold was ahead of two teammates from SD Worx – outside the national competitions, all three ride for the same team. In a interview afterwards with the NOS she said she was “dreaming.” “I feel like I’m living in a kind of haze.” She acknowledged that her attack came at the right time and thought that she would be brought back due to her narrow lead until the end of the match. “Until the last two kilometers I was waiting for them to come.” Looking back she saw no one, and then it was “all or nothing” for the last few meters.

European star jersey

With tears in her eyes and a big smile, Bredewold climbed the highest step of the podium, where, in addition to a gold medal, she also received a ‘star jersey’. As European champion, she can wear that jersey until the next European Championship. Bredewold’s title meant the seventh Dutch European champion in the eighth European Championship road race for women. In 2018, Italian Marta Bastianelli was the only non-Dutch to win gold.

As happy as Bredewold was, Lorena Wiebes stood in front of the camera afterwards: “I had a good day, second is a bit annoying when you have made it such a big goal. There are a bit too many second places this year,” said Wiebes. “I’m grumpy for a moment, but that will pass,” said the dethroned European champion.