– Our old hospitals, which grew with us, we grew with them, and we need more care than them, and they are still faltering if not declining, and the world is ahead of them. Now they need revitalization and screening of those who work in them, especially since the issue involves people’s health at stake, and if we have the shopper. The imaginary, and the success of this pioneering idea, we must copy it, and issue for the first time the imaginary patient, and ask him to claim any imaginary illness, and attach that to his report, if some doctors take him to the operating room, do not think that I am exaggerating, in our old hospitals, people take one step forward and one step behind. Three steps before entering it under duress, and this did not come from a vacuum or health luxury, but rather came from what they saw, heard and experienced, to the point that some of the doctors there needed doctors to treat them, and their primary ailments were lack of trust and pretense, even if it caused harm to people’s lives! We do not say that some doctors have turned the health issue into a commercial interest, and let the imaginary patient monitor the volume of medications given to any patient, and the volume of tests performed by the patient, and the doctors do not check them, and I do not acquit some private hospitals either!

– Domestic tourism can succeed, and it succeeds a lot, but we must avoid exaggerating in raising prices while not increasing service, and we must properly promote it as a national tourism industry. Not appreciating the importance of domestic tourism that attracts citizens and residents makes it an achievement, even though we have to make it a reality. It is the basis on which we rely to rotate part of the capital and achieve permanent profitability, especially in the winter months and many holidays. Because domestic tourism has an important role in linking the culture of things in the hearts of our young generations, and introducing them to the authenticity of the place, but our main problem is how things are understood by those in charge of this matter, especially when the cost of a small family staying in a two-room hotel for only two days exceeds 15 thousand dirhams. This means that each room costs a thousand dollars. This means that there is neither food nor drink. At that time, such a family begins to think about foreign tourism instead of domestic tourism.

– I do not know why some people are biased when they hate another person, they hate him for his merits, not for his faults, and this is something that contradicts normal human nature. Because the one who hates you for your faults, you may respect him, excuse him, and value his opinion, but the one who hates you and hates you, for your merits, not for your faults. This combines the characteristics of the hateful, the envious, the hater, the coercive, the jealous, in addition to the characteristics of disparagement, and this is something that applies to the Emirates in all cases, there. Categories of people and groups that they hate for their beautiful merits, not for their faults. Because they searched for faults, and it exhausted them, so they turned to anything beautiful in her and what she did, and it was many and countless, so they criticized it, and turned it into what their souls harbored of hatred, hatred, and envy, and a black piece of fat in their chests!

