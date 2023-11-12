– In Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and most Arab countries, all foreign communities speak simplified “Arabic” or the local dialect, obliged and forced, with the exception of the Emirates, for we are the inventors of broken Arabic and the broken dialect for the sake of the eyes of “the dressing gowns and the drioles, and the grocery store owner and the one who works on the farm and the estate.” And others, we are par excellence the inventors of “Confuse Broken” as Indian English is, “English Broken”!

– Could it ever occur to a believer who comes from all over the world to one day see the women of “Chatti” in the courtyard of the Holy Mosque in Mecca, circumambulating the Kaaba? At first I thought they were reading circumambulation prayers from the screen of their mobile device, but as soon as their fingers moved in something other than glorification and praise, He mentioned the glory of the Lord until I flinched and fled from that modern-day devil!

– Some people are standing in front of the elevator door with the intention of getting on, and he comes in a hurry, and presses the up and down buttons at the same time, and you suspect that he does not understand, and you look at him, and he smiles, and shows the people that he is in a hurry, and presses both buttons again, and when the elevator stops, it does not go down simultaneously. Those who come down, but he only delays those who come up with a smile that he believes indicates understanding!

– As soon as you see a car reversing two or three times in a parking space, know that there is a woman behind the wheel. Many believe that she does not know how to drive, and doubt her driving. However, women’s supporters see this as being extremely careful and not reckless, and that she is careful and patient as usual in dealing with matters. !

– As soon as someone comes to you and asks for your partnership in a project with a high return or a successful investment project – as he says – and suggests that you have capital and experience, know that experience will eat up money and take away what is permissible, and will only leave you disappointed!

– Some people are so miserable that your tooth hurts to the point of tears, and you feel its nerve wanting to gouge out your eye, and you are not able to sit for a long time or hear anything but kind words from anyone, and he comes and asks you for a debt for a specified period or wants you to give him your second car so that he can use it until it is fixed. His car or something like that, and you ride him at that time like a horse, and you do not remember his face later, until the tooth and his nerve that shines from the intensity of his pain in your forehead oozes on you!

– That you are worshiping in the Mosque in Mecca or praying in the Noble Prophet’s Mosque, and a person comes and sits next to you, neither humble nor guided, and does not want to pray for the Prophet, and he keeps tossing and turning, looking at you from the blink of an eye, and perhaps feeling the weight of your answers, and wanting to hear you chant. The beggar who memorizes it and you memorize it, interrupts your humility, contemplation, prayers, and supplications, and embarrasses you in the house of God, then his mobile phone in his pocket shouts, and when he takes it out, it has a newer iPhone 9 than your mobile phone, Al-Halyan!

