• I don’t know what is the meaning, the intended benefit, or the important thing that could benefit students from a school deciding to give its students an exam on the first day of school? This is not how schools receive their students. Is it evidence of strictness, benefit, or a claim to follow the foreign curriculum ranked first in Scandinavian schools, for example? Not all students appear to be Einstein’s grandchildren. Take it easy on them a bit, they were on vacation and relaxing!

• After this short summer vacation, parents will begin to suffer with their children, and with many of their schools, their long hours, and their many exams that are not suitable for them, their ages, and are not compatible with modern education. The parents of this new generation make me feel that they are studying with their children, taking exams with them, and reviewing their schoolwork for them. They have turned into students at an advanced age, and the reason is the different education systems, and the multiple experiences that we are trying to adapt to suit our environment and society, and the question is.. Can we not invent an educational curriculum, and a study system that comes from us, and is suitable for our children and their future, and allows parents to retire from education at a young age and an old age!

• Why, when we return to the cities that embraced the first birth, and the cities that were the playground of childhood, do we feel every time we enter them the scent of childhood, the warmth of mothers, and that reassurance that seeps into the chest, making our day something different, and planting hope anew in us? Is it the serenity of the cradle, and the joy of the first amazement, and learning the alphabet of things? Nothing is equal to the birthplace that remains dear inside, and travels with us outside, and when the steps of life shake us, we remember nothing like it, perhaps because it is the cradle, and perhaps it is the grave!

• I don’t know why when we meet intellectuals and people of knowledge, the first thing that appears on them is signs of fatigue and suffering, and complaints about our situation and what has become of our fate? There is a state of dissatisfaction with our reality, fear of the future, and fear of losing our identity. Are they right in their tone of apprehension, or should we say pessimism? There is no joy on their faces, as if all our work is a mirage, and our plans are destined for futility and nothingness. Are their readings of reality correct? Or is there a horizon and a light before us that they do not see due to the old accumulations, the successive setbacks and defeats, and due to the estrangement between them and the new generation, and between them and technology!

• Who is responsible for making people understand, guide and educate them about any law or decision issued? In the distant past, the usher and the crier were the ones who performed this task and conveyed the message to the recipients. Today, there is nothing but the print, audio and visual media. Here, we can exclude social media, because it may play a wrong role or be misleading sometimes. However, we see our media as falling short in some of its awareness-raising roles or what we can call stories behind the news. For example, the tax law and its amendments, why do we leave people confused? And they interpret things as they please, and mistakes and confusion occur, or do we leave it to consulting and legal offices that are not aware of the nature of our society, as happened with the Federal Tax Authority recently? Why are the bodies and institutions absent, and are satisfied with the website or automatic response? Why don’t we go to people’s questions, answer them, and respond to them?

