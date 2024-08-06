I saw good and bad morals in people

Even if myrrh is mixed with honey, it will not be beneficial.

Honey alone is delicious and pleasing

The expert distinguishes the types of evidence

***

I recommend you a man who knows

Take your time and think about something

Work kindly and nicely and understand

The just man is just to his shepherd

Be careful and do not go too far, you will regret it

If you want to do something, do it

How many people before you have suffered?

He runs but doesn’t reach me

His body became thinner because of stupidity

It is very difficult for him to hold his hands

The family’s worries are compensated for

He loses his friend who is his brother

– These are some of the sayings of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, the builder, the founding father and guardian, and in full meaning, for his soul mercy and peace, and forgiveness and great reward for everything he dreamed, destined and provided.. and did not fall short, aiming at the distant stranger, and the close friend, and did not spare anyone, nor did he save anyone. Yesterday was the anniversary of his assumption of power in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bringing with him goodness, all goodness, and dreams when dreams are big and beautiful.. We remember him and do not remember him, because he is present in us, and his shadow does not leave us, and supplication for him continues every day.

– I don’t know. Whenever an event occurs or signs of a crisis appear, especially a political one, analysts multiply, participants increase, and those who give their superficial and “popular emotional” opinions on these issues blather, as if every personal opinion can explain that event or shed light on what has been obscured and obscured by people. The problem is that no one opposes or argues with them, while specialists disappear and those who know remain silent, leaving only the talk of the rabble. If a person with knowledge and deep thinking tries to put the entire issue on the table for research and analysis, the rabble rushes in, doubting him, his intentions and orientations, and attacking him personally. So he either withdraws rationally or continues to butt heads with ignorance and argue with naivety, which is often the most prevalent.

There is a wise saying: Know that people are against you and against you when they do not have what you have, when they are unable to be like you, and often when they cannot keep up with you or reach you.

– Because economic issues and financial market crises are complex, multifaceted, and difficult for many, you find comments that are exaggerated, as they attribute every economic crisis or disaster to the well-known “conspiracy theory,” in order to comfort themselves and be at ease, attributing the causes to certain groups that control the world’s economy, or that America is always the winner from these crises, and that it is the one that creates them from time to time, and that the West’s goal is to plunder our wealth, destroy our economy, and steal our gains, and that there are evil forces and governments in secret that run the world, and their goal is to destroy Muslim societies. Have you noticed so far from the saying and description that the economic disaster and its naive analyses are devoid of any number, chart, or statistic based on the previous similarity and the new difference?

There is a wisdom based on the philosophy of understanding the market and the meaning of economics, which says: Do not buy an expensive leather wallet with all your possessions to appear rich, but buy a normal wallet with a little of what you have to put the rest in it so that you do not become poor!

