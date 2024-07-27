– With the death of the artist Dhaen Juma, the curtain has fallen on the last of the pioneering artists who worked in theatrical art since the sixties, and on television in the seventies. He began his life as a teacher, then combined education with the art that he leaned towards. The artist Dhaen Juma is like the rest of the pioneering artists among us. Despite their spontaneity and naturalness in acting, a large part of their talents did not find anyone to follow and discover them. Due to the stumbling of drama among us in the past, we lost a lot of their creative energies, and some of them contributed to marginalizing their role due to their convictions of the unimportance of art and the appreciation it finds, or due to life circumstances and what has happened in it. For the deceased artist among us, Dhaen Juma, may mercy, forgiveness and eternal peace be upon him.

– I was very happy, despite the heartache when I saw our old national team coach and the coach of some UAE clubs, “Hashem Mahjarani,” still alive, because some personalities are lost to the years, forgotten, and isolated, until we are almost certain that he has departed from our world even though he is in it. Yesterday, when I saw “Mahjarani,” many sporting memories came to mind, and even though he was leaning on a cane, he still enjoyed his sporting health. Sometimes.. we say: thanks to the circumstances because they revived a vein of joy that we thought no longer beats, “Mahjarani.. good job!”

– There are fabricated wars in social media or social intersections in which some people wage wars or skirmishes from a distance from others, on their behalf or on their behalf. They seize the spark to use it to ignite a fire that harms everyone, from which no one benefits except them. Many of the “they” have taken it as a profession in a media platform that has become influential today due to the speed of access, communication and interaction, without there being a code of honor for these means or media. Only the wise are far from that, and they estimate matters with the balance of reason, the spirit of insight, and many calculations that concern the public interest.

– Everything you can bet on in life, except the human soul, which is fickle at a moment, in a moment of negligence, and for a reason that is worthy, and often not worthy, you find it rejecting the proposed solutions, and does not think of alternatives, and offers rejection and estrangement, forgetting all the good times, and only remembering that moment that seized it, announcing your fickleness, and classifying you among the enemies after you were among the friends in a judgment that may be hasty or for the sake of changing benefits, and changing interests or for any reason that may include mood, that complex and ambiguous thing, which is the main driver of the human soul.

– A chatterbox, for example, you might ask him what time it is now? He will answer you how the clock was made!

