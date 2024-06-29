– I am surprised by the issue of some TV programs on our channels, how superficial they have become, and the talk of people who have neither deep knowledge nor profound culture, especially when they discuss important issues concerning society, people and the nation. Guys, TV programs are not school composition lessons or sermons or cutting and pasting, and uploading strong sentences that are not in their time or place. Guys, there is a difference between imposing education on viewers, and entertaining viewers with what is shown!

You know how many times a mother likes to pamper her children from the new generation who have not entered the centers for memorizing the Qur’an, and whose language is far from the warmth of the East, and closer to the cold of the West, so she complains to them out of love and knowledge of her dearness, that she “feels pains in her chest,” but the new generation takes all Things are taken seriously, and the scientific method, so they aim at her in the forehead: “You should visit a cardiovascular doctor,” and this time her heart pricks her sincerely, and she says: “God’s omen or your omen, in the name of God upon me, I wish I had not told you, you terrified me!” Their response can only be in a way that we, the old generation, consider silver and devoid of compassion: “But all of this will not solve the problem, like a cardiologist!”

– The competent authorities in our country did well by shortening the Friday sermon and prayer, making it short, not exceeding ten or fifteen minutes, to make it easier for the righteous servants of God, and those who remain under the sun, especially since we are in months that only God knows about, with heat, humidity, sunstroke and distress, and some of the worshippers are in need or have health problems, and their bodies are not strong enough to endure, so the good thing in the Friday sermon and prayer is to shorten it, then shorten it as much as the preacher and imam can, and this is to make it easier for the worshippers of God.

Establishing a fund for the care, sustainability, care, maintenance, and renewal of mosques through that fund, which is built on charity, contributions, and donations from people, is a beautiful idea, and a civilized gesture in enhancing the burden of responsibilities with the people of society, and regulating their donations in what benefits and serves the various community institutions, and reduces the burdens of the government that During those long years, I did a lot for people. The idea, as I said, is beautiful, and I hope it spreads across various facilities. In Europe, for example, all banks and major companies contribute to supporting and developing education, and we have several areas in which we can combine government support with contributions from community members or companies. Grand National.

– Don’t look down on the Italians except for that ragged jacket that you don’t know is a “training suit” jacket, or a thick T-shirt in that dull blue color, and what made it even more disfigured was the writing on the back in black font that had no shine. The Italians are out of the football mold and sportswear, whose boldness and dazzle we are accustomed to, and who always do something different.

