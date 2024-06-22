– Respected countries must launch a fierce campaign to eradicate the impurities and sediments spread on social media. An environmental clean-up campaign must be launched from those who have plagued us on this smart media, which they have ruined and polluted, and made it a waste dump that is harmful to society and individuals. It contains idle talk and dung. Vileness and lowliness, and it involves openly committing sin, and it contains concessions from people and things such that you lose the concessions in them and in it, and it contains obscenity and absurdity such that you wish you could find shelter in the depths of a valley or a mountain cave, and cut the cords of return. Some locations, and some people, make you feel that they are dominant and numerous, and those who They appear and spread their knots and diseases or spew into them their poisons and the dirt of their laundry, that they and they are infected projects like those wet areas that used to abound in the bottoms of cities for the practice of cheap vice and its chronic diseases, when enlightenment and knowledge and even a smile and sincere laughter are absent, among the most beautiful things we have in our present time. Means of communication, suddenly we found our youngest ones leading its reins, and we found Al-Ruwaibidah nudging its launch, and we found that we were mourning honor, values, morals, and dream!

– There are paradoxes in our contemporary life, or perhaps it is due to the rapid rotation of the wheel of life and the overcrowding of details of its days. You believe in yourself that a public figure; An artist, a politician, or a man whose eyes were full of eyes and ears heard, who was a little old, has departed from our world, or the frequent news of him has disappeared, and with time this belief becomes certain, and the living becomes departed and deceased, while he merely disappeared from sight, and that was enough for the dead. Autumn age, and quietly withdraw from the noise. On the contrary, there are public figures who continue to dance before your eyes, so do not think that they have suddenly left, and they remain with you in the battlefield of life, and you do not feel that they have left the world. Some other such figures continue to live in decoration, so you do not know who they are. Is he alive, or is he surrounded by a grave, or is he in a position between the two? Things have become so complicated in the midst of this life that sometimes you do not differentiate between those who are here… and those who are there!

– There are two cars that I cannot walk behind, and if I had to, I would be in distress and distress, with many prayers for myself and the vehicle, and for this day to pass peacefully. The open “pick-up” car, which usually carries many pointy, insignificant things. It is useless, and there is no need for it except the weight and the extra charge, and the damage that can be caused to other people’s cars, as a result of their sudden stopping, and the “Lexus” saloon car, the old powerful model, which rarely gets damaged, when it passes by your side without you knowing it, or passes you at an unbelievable speed. You can appreciate it, but you cannot keep up with it, especially if you see dents and scrapes on its sides, and it was painted by an unskilled garage, with no indifference from its driver, or any apparent concern from him towards you!

#Miscellaneous