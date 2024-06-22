– Respected countries must launch a fierce campaign to eradicate the impurities and sediments spread on social media. An environmental clean-up campaign must be launched from those who have plagued us on this smart media, which they have ruined and polluted, and made it a waste dump that is harmful to society and individuals. It contains idle talk and dung. Vileness and lowliness, and it involves openly committing sin, and it contains concessions from people and things such that you lose the concessions in them and in it, and it contains obscenity and absurdity such that you wish you could find shelter in the depths of a valley or a mountain cave, and cut the cords of return. Some locations, and some people, make you feel that they are dominant and numerous, and those who They appear and spread their knots and diseases or spew into them their poisons and the dirt of their laundry, that they and they are infected projects like those wet areas that used to abound in the bottoms of cities for the practice of cheap vice and its chronic diseases, when enlightenment and knowledge and even a smile and sincere laughter are absent, among the most beautiful things we have in our present time. Means of communication, suddenly we found our youngest ones leading its reins, and we found Al-Ruwaibidah nudging its launch, and we found that we were mourning honor, values, morals, and dream!
– There are paradoxes in our contemporary life, or perhaps it is due to the rapid rotation of the wheel of life and the overcrowding of details of its days. You believe in yourself that a public figure; An artist, a politician, or a man whose eyes were full of eyes and ears heard, who was a little old, has departed from our world, or the frequent news of him has disappeared, and with time this belief becomes certain, and the living becomes departed and deceased, while he merely disappeared from sight, and that was enough for the dead. Autumn age, and quietly withdraw from the noise. On the contrary, there are public figures who continue to dance before your eyes, so do not think that they have suddenly left, and they remain with you in the battlefield of life, and you do not feel that they have left the world. Some other such figures continue to live in decoration, so you do not know who they are. Is he alive, or is he surrounded by a grave, or is he in a position between the two? Things have become so complicated in the midst of this life that sometimes you do not differentiate between those who are here… and those who are there!
– There are two cars that I cannot walk behind, and if I had to, I would be in distress and distress, with many prayers for myself and the vehicle, and for this day to pass peacefully. The open “pick-up” car, which usually carries many pointy, insignificant things. It is useless, and there is no need for it except the weight and the extra charge, and the damage that can be caused to other people’s cars, as a result of their sudden stopping, and the “Lexus” saloon car, the old powerful model, which rarely gets damaged, when it passes by your side without you knowing it, or passes you at an unbelievable speed. You can appreciate it, but you cannot keep up with it, especially if you see dents and scrapes on its sides, and it was painted by an unskilled garage, with no indifference from its driver, or any apparent concern from him towards you!
Airbus Beluga: World’s strangest-looking plane gets its own airline
he Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s strangest airplanes, now has its own airline.
The odd-looking, oversized cargo plane — a favorite among planespotters around the world — has been in service for close to two decades. It mainly transports aircraft parts between Airbus’ manufacturing facilities spread throughout Europe.
Now, a new version of the Beluga is replacing the original fleet, which has gone on to power a standalone freight airline called Airbus Beluga Transport.
“There are very few options on the market for oversize items,” says Benoit Lemonnier, head of Airbus Beluga Transport. “Most often there’s a need to partially dismantle a payload to make it fit in an aircraft — whereas in the Beluga, it will just fit.”
The very first Beluga was originally known as the Airbus Super Transporter. But after its nickname — derived from the resemblance to the white Arctic whale — gained popularity, Airbus decided to rename the aircraft Beluga ST, retaining the original name in the acronym.
It first flew in 1994 and entered service in 1995, followed over the years by four more examples, the last of which was rolled out in late 2000.
“The Beluga was developed to transport large sections of Airbus aircraft from its factories in France, Germany, the UK, Spain and Turkey to the final assembly lines located in Toulouse and Hamburg,” explains Lemonnier. “It is a very special design, because it’s actually a transformation of an A300-600 that had its entire head removed and then equipped with special fuselage shells, a bigger door and dedicated flight equipment.”
Before the Beluga, Airbus was using a fleet of Super Guppies, modified versions of 1950s Boeing Stratocruiser passenger planes that had previously been in service with NASA to ferry spacecraft parts. Now, history is repeating itself as the original Beluga is being replaced by a more spacious and advanced model, the Beluga XL.
Longer and bigger than the ST, the Beluga XL is capable of carrying both wings, rather than just one, of the Airbus A350, the company’s latest long-haul aircraft that rivals the Boeing 787 and 777.
“The XL is based on a much more modern platform, the A330,” Lemonnier adds. “Since 2018, six XLs have been built, and the latest one will be delivered very soon to the internal Airbus airline. The Beluga XL can fully substitute the Beluga ST on the internal Airbus network, so the STs can become available for alternative service.”