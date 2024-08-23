Miscarriage | I am part of the general secret of women, which is usually kept silent

Journalist Anni Huttunen had a miscarriage and realized that she had concealed her early pregnancy because it is customary to do so in our culture. Huttunen began to find out how miscarriages are treated in other parts of the world and gained an important insight.

En worried right away, even though the gynecologist became ominously quiet. He was staring at the screen where the ultrasound image of my uterus was drawn.

When he finally spoke, I caught the words with a delay. No heartbeat is found in the fetus.

I thought I had thought about the big questions related to trying to get pregnant beforehand. Is the timing suitable, and can the career take parental leave? What if the baby is somehow sick? If, despite years of trying, the pregnancy didn’t start?