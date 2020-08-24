Being a mother is a pleasant feeling, but during this 9-month journey of becoming a mother, there are many kinds of apprehensions related to the womb in the minds of pregnant women, the most common is the fear of miscarriage! Whereas a miscarriage may be prevented from being taken immediately to the physician and to take adequate care. We are going to discuss here the same reasons that are very important for the health of the fetus, especially in the early stages of pregnancy, and at the same time we will know how to prevent abortion from having the right information.

Abortion is very common in women in the first few months of pregnancy. This is the reason why early stages of pregnancy require special care. According to media reports, about 10 to 25% of all pregnancies occur in women. Although miscarriage is common in pregnancy, it can be a devastating and painful experience for people.

How does an abortion affect a woman?

The woman who suffers a miscarriage certainly causes mental trauma, as this is not a normal situation. Depression can dominate you for some time, and this is the time when they are in great need of emotional support. Also, miscarriage causes fear in some women about pregnancy, which makes them reluctant for the next pregnancy. It is a difficult and tragic period, but don’t worry, eventually things will get fixed over time.

Early signs of miscarriage

The main reason for miscarriage in the early weeks may be due to late periods of their periods. In such cases, the woman first shows symptoms during periods such as spotting or bleeding, back pain, and mild abdominal cramps. These symptoms may soon progress to a period of complete bleeding, with severe cramps and blood clots. Bleeding or precarious pain during any stage of pregnancy can prove dangerous, so you should contact a gynecologist.

In some cases of miscarriage, it may happen that the woman does not experience any pain or bleeding, and it may happen that they do not even know that they have had an abortion. It can only be known through a scan that they have lost the fetus. This is called silent abortion or silent miscarriage.

Causes of miscarriage in early pregnancy?

The most common cause of miscarriage may be due to problems with chromosomes that may prevent the fetus from developing fully. Apart from a genetic abnormality, some other factors can also cause miscarriage in pregnancy. Contains:

Abnormal levels of hormones: Hormone secretion is important for the development of the fetus, abnormal levels of hormones can cause miscarriage. Diabetes: Uncontrolled diabetes also increases the chances of miscarriage. Proximity to hazardous materials: exposure to workplace hazards, chemicals, environment radiations and toxic substances. Using painkillers such as ibuprofen, naproxen, etc. Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Illicit drug use. Some abnormalities occur at birth and some develop at a young stage. Some antibodies protect us while some are harmful. This is the reason why getting the immune system affected can also lead to miscarriage.

Different types of abortions: Women have various types of abortions depending on their physical condition. Such as:

Chemicals Pregnancy: In the case of chemical pregnancy, eggs are fertilized and can never be implanted in the uterus. In such a condition the body may have to face some problems that result in the production of pregnancy hormones which can cause a woman to show signs of a positive pregnancy three to four days before her periods. Because eggs cannot be implanted, there will be no conception. In such a case, pregnancy may not be medically known. Some other signs may include problems such as cramps and bleeding during periods within a few days of achieving positive pregnancy results.

Missed Abortion: Missed abortion occurs when the abortion is known through a clinical examination such as ultrasound, but the woman has not complained of any signs or symptoms of an abortion. This type of abortion is also called silent abortion.

Blighted Ovum: In the blighted ovum, the fetus is not fully developed and is instead absorbed by the uterus. In such situations the woman will experience the symptoms of pregnancy and will also form the gestational sac, but the child will not develop.

Incomplete abortion: In some cases, the uterus keeps some tissue inside, which will cause more cramping and bleeding as the uterus will continue to try to eject the remaining tissue to empty itself. In such a situation, go to the doctor and have the operation done immediately to clear the pregnancy tissue from the uterus.

Complete abortion:A complete miscarriage occurs when the uterus has successfully emptied all remaining contents. Bleeding and cramps may continue as the uterus shrinks and allows blood to flow.

Recurrent miscarriage: Few women experience repeated miscarriages during pregnancy. Recurrent miscarriages are not common, and chromosanal disorders can be responsible for such a condition. If this happens, consult a gynecologist immediately.

Take these precautions to prevent abortion: To avoid miscarriage, you need to keep yourself physically and mentally fit during pregnancy. During pregnancy you should follow some of the precautions given below.

Consult your doctor before taking any type of medicine during pregnancy.

Consult your doctor and take prenatal vitamin and folic acid supplements every day.

Once you have an abortion, consult your gynecologist before trying for a second pregnancy.

There is no definitive treatment for abortion. However, doctors may advise you to completely relax or remove any remaining fetal tissue inside your uterus by operation. Abortion is an unfortunate event, in order to know the risk of it, it is necessary to know how many months of pregnancy the woman has had. Mostly this can happen within the first 20 weeks of conception.