Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down as chief selector to focus more on his responsibilities as head coach of Pakistan cricket team.

Misbah said in Lahore on Wednesday that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he would step down from the post of chief selector on November 30.

He has been playing the dual role of head selector and head coach since September last year. “I will select the team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe but after that I want to focus only on my role as head coach,” said Misbah.

The former captain said that he is not stepping down from the post of chief selector under pressure from the board or anyone else. He said, ‘This is entirely my own decision. I made this decision because I feel that it is not easy to play two important roles at one time. I want to give my best as the head coach of the national team.

“I will cooperate fully with whoever is selected as the chief selector and will strive to take the Pakistani team to the top three in each format,” said Misbah.

Interestingly, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently said that he is in talks with the board for his chief selector position. The board, however, denied it, stating that it had no plans to replace Missbah as the chief selector.