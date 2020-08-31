Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Sunday criticized head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for showing negative gestures during the second T20 International against England. England had achieved the winning target of 196 runs at the loss of five wickets. When England’s score was 65 runs without loss, Misbah looked disappointed with his one hand on face and head.

Inzamam said that when the team is struggling in the field, such reactions give a negative message to the team. Inzamam said on his YouTube channel, ‘During the fifth over of England’s innings, when Pakistan was bowling their powerplay overs and had scored 40-45 runs, Misbah was seen on TV who held his head. And he looked disappointed. Looking at them, it seemed that something bad had happened.

He said, “The other team is yet to make 155-160 runs, in such a case the match can go in anyone’s favor but you are giving a message as if you have done something wrong.”

Former captain Inzamam said, “You can discuss it properly after the match but giving such feedback during the match can have a bad effect on the team.” Inzamam said that it is necessary to give a ‘positive response’, whatever the condition of the match. Inzamam, who scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket for Pakistan, said former coach Mickey Arthur also responded in a similar fashion.

