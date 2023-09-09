In the middle class the Italian from Fantic is the best: he precedes the World Championship leader and Gonzalez. Tony on the third row, great 5th time for Mattia Pasini
Celestino Vietti beats Pedro Acosta in qualifying for the Moto2 San Marino GP and achieves a wonderful pole position. On the Misano circuit the Fantic driver, in good form, posted a time of 1:36.201, preceding the World Championship leader by 80 thousandths, who bowed in the last attempt. Closing the front row is Manuel Gonzalez, 0.220 behind. Tony Arbolino, the first of Acosta’s opponents in the World Championship (he has 22 points), will start with the ninth time: good at overcoming the Q1 trap, the Vds team driver however fails to hit the first two rows of the grid.
excellent pastini
—
In the second row there is Aron Canet with the fourth time (+0.223), ahead of the excellent wild card Mattia Pasini who, despite a crash, is in the top-5 of the qualifications, 0.283 behind. Sixth Alonso Lopez (+0.286). In the third row Joe Roberts, Sam Lowes as well as the aforementioned Arbolino.
#Misano #Vietti #beats #Acosta #pole #Arbolino #starts #ninth
Leave a Reply