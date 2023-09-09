Celestino Vietti beats Pedro Acosta in qualifying for the Moto2 San Marino GP and achieves a wonderful pole position. On the Misano circuit the Fantic driver, in good form, posted a time of 1:36.201, preceding the World Championship leader by 80 thousandths, who bowed in the last attempt. Closing the front row is Manuel Gonzalez, 0.220 behind. Tony Arbolino, the first of Acosta’s opponents in the World Championship (he has 22 points), will start with the ninth time: good at overcoming the Q1 trap, the Vds team driver however fails to hit the first two rows of the grid.