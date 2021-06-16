The Misano round of the Superbike world championship has always been one of the most awaited and most loved by enthusiasts and by the riders themselves who, no matter what nationality they are, in Romagna always find the warmth and love of an audience that for the first time after a long time Marco Simoncelli returned to fill the stands of the Misano World Circuit.

2020 heavily influenced the championship, upsetting the calendar and making it impossible for fans and drivers to be close to the track, forced to take to the track with deserted grandstands. You know, the energy that comes from the public always gives a greater charge to those who lower the visor and brush the curves of the tracks. The Romagna track hosted 11,257 spectators over the weekend of the Misano round, divided into just over 5,000 admissions per day.

The response from the public was very important, despite the short notice of the increase in available seats, many have decided to return to the track to see their favorites live and celebrate their successes with them. Sure, the packed grandstands are still a distant memory, but the opening after a long time and the increase in capacity made the return to the Misano calendar even more magical.

“It’s nice to see the public in Misano! I saw some Kawasaki fans, my shirt from last year’s championship. I’ve never raced for an Italian manufacturer, but every time I come here I always get a great welcome. They are very warm, it’s nice to see some ‘love’ ”. These are the words of Jonathan Rea, each time surprised and admired by the warmth of the Italian public, always ready to celebrate the successes of the now Superbike legend.

So it was on Saturday morning: after a long time since the last time, Rea looked out onto the main straight to greet and thank the public, with whom he celebrated his Superpole. Billboards, applause, green smoke and a lot of enthusiasm have filled the void created by the pandemic for a long, long time.

The enthusiasm of the public was felt even stronger in the moment of the glory of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who colored the track with white, red and green with the two victories won in Race 1 and in the Superpole Race. In front of the home crowd, the driver from Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna found his second world success, but this time it has a different flavor.

If the victory in Aragon was special because the first one, that of Misano arrived with the official colors, but above all in front of its people, the one who returned to fill the stands: “Winning the home round is a unique emotion. This time it was even better because there were fans, back in the stands after a long time. I am always able to give extra motivation. The scent of victory made the last two laps incredible ”.

Not just drivers and enthusiasts: the thrill of returning to the track concerns everyone. The paddock of Misano, historically crowded, is still empty and the insiders go around ‘undisturbed’ in a strangely deserted corridor between hospitality. Access to the paddock is still very limited and the passion of the public stops in the stands. Yet the energy also comes strong ‘from the other side’. Getting back on track, looking out of the press room and seeing the love of the people fills the heart, makes you smile and lifts the spirits, making you think that we are really approaching a return to normal.

After a year of remote work, without direct contact with our small traveling world, crossing the threshold of the paddock and returning to smell the scent of the pits, returning to hear the noise of the everyday life of a race weekend, is an emotion. difficult to describe in words. We return to touch the passion that has always distinguished those who have chosen this place to live and work. Despite the masks, you can see the smiles, because the eyes never lie. And the opening to the public of Misano reminded us once again how precious every second spent on the track is, highlighting in an overwhelming way the passion that has always characterized the great family of the paddock and that will continue to move it in every place of the world.