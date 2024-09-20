Martin is second, Marquez third

Dry track and second race weekend on the same track: it is difficult not to find the values ​​of the World ranking reflected and in fact the first three are in the top-3 with Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Jorge Martin by almost two tenths, with Marc Marquez not far behind at 299 thousandths.

Very close too Enea Bastianinivery dangerous in light of his race pace. Fabio Quartararo’s top-5 deserves applause, an almost old-fashioned result for the Yamaha rider.

They complete the top-10 of the riders directly qualified for Q2 Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta and Aleix Espargarò.