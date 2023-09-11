In the session following the GP the Ducati VR46 rider is the best ahead of Vinales’ Aprilia and Binder’s Ktm. The Frenchman, 6th, not enthusiastic about the M1 for 2024: “Similar feeling, I was hoping for a more powerful engine”

Session of test of MotoGP on the track Misano in the aftermath of the San Marino GP won by Jorge Martin: in an important round for 2024 and with many excellent absences, including Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, the best of the day is Luca Marinion the Ducati VR46, which in 1:30.602, about 1″1 less than Bagnaia’s fastest lap in the race, precedes the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales (0.234), the Ktm of Brad Binder (0.552) and Jorge Martin (0.566) , who tested small details on his Ducati Pramac, given that Borgo Panigale didn’t have big things in store for this test.

See also Women's spring, Roma are Italian champions: Juve beaten 2-0 in the final Japanese in the crosshairs — Many new features have appeared on the track, from Honda with a different chassis and exhausts in different locations, with the two models, 2023 and 2024, placed side by side in the pits, at the Yamaha magazine in the engine, chassis, fairing and fairing. From a first impression, the work done by the Iwata technicians seems better than that done in Tokyo, which did not satisfy Marc Marquez (“New bike but same problems”, read his words here), only 14th, almost 1″ from the top of the time list.

Quartararo perplexed — On the work carried out by Yamaha, in whose garage there was also Luca Marmorini, the father of the new engine, here is the comment from Fabio Quartararo6th of the day, but not happy: “I expected a better feeling from these tests, but we have to remain positive. I should try the new engine again and I still can’t say if it’s better or not: it gives different sensations, but I expected more power and it’s not what I expected. I don’t have very different sensations from the tests carried out here in 2022: we have to work to try to improve for those in Valencia.” See also Cali breathes on the table and moves away from relegation with a win against Tolima

aprilia house — For theAprilia Miguel Oliveira (RNF team) tested the RS-GP23 with updates for 2024, while test rider Lorenzo Savadori will test an evolution of the carbon frame he has already tested next week in Valencia. For the owners Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, new features in clutch and electronics, but also in the chassis.

the ktm — KTM sent Binder and Jack Miller onto the track with good results, 3rd and 5th time respectively, but not test rider Dani Pedrosa, fresh from a brilliant 4th place in the GP: the carbon frame used by the Spaniard in the race was tested by the pair of starting drivers, who also tried new engines.

motogp test misano: session times — These are the Misano test times for 2024:

Marini, Ducati VR46 1:30.602 Viñales, Aprilia 1:30.836 Brad Binder, KTM 1:31.154 Martin, Ducati Pramac 1:31.168 Miller, KTM 1:31.175 Quartararo, Yamaha 1:31.177 Oliveira, Aprilia RNF 1:31.232 Morbidelli, Yamaha 1:31.301 Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 1:31.337 Raul Fernandez, Aprilia RNF 1:31.362 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 1:31.381 Nakagami, LCR Honda 1:31.434 Zarco, Ducati Pramac 1:31.532 Marc Marquez, Honda 1:31.575 Augusto Fernandez, GASGAS Tech3 1:31.686 Joan Mir, Honda 43 1:31.687