MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Results

1st row 2nd row 3rd row 4th row 5th row 13. Aleix Espargaro 1:31.101

Aprilia 14. Fabio DiGiannantonio 1:31.260

Ducati 15. Pol Espargaro 1:31.471

KTM 6th row 16. Johann Zarco 1:31.485

Honda 17. Augustus Fernandez 1:31.538

KTM 18. Miguel Oliveira 1:31.543

Aprilia 7th row 19. Raul Fernandez 1:31.591

Aprilia 20. Alex Rins 1:31.721

Yamaha 21. Luke Marini 1:31.923

Honda 8th row 22. Takaaki Nakagami 1:32.071

Honda 23. Stefan Bradl 1:32.972

Honda

MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Report

“I sin” Bagnaia wants to forget the terrible weekend in Aragón and certainly doesn’t make a secret of it: in Misano the world champion scores a fantastic pole position, with a track record (1:30.304). The others are far behind, with 285 thousandths of a second bested by an excellent Franco Morbidelli and 305 thousandths by Marco Bezzecchi, for an all-Italian front row.

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm with the 13-lap Sprint. Tomorrow the warm up at 9.40am, then the 13th Grand Prix of the season which will start at 2pm.