by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Results
|1st row
|2nd row
|3rd row
|4th row
|5th row
|13. Aleix Espargaro 1:31.101
Aprilia
|14. Fabio DiGiannantonio 1:31.260
Ducati
|15. Pol Espargaro 1:31.471
KTM
|6th row
|16. Johann Zarco 1:31.485
Honda
|17. Augustus Fernandez 1:31.538
KTM
|18. Miguel Oliveira 1:31.543
Aprilia
|7th row
|19. Raul Fernandez 1:31.591
Aprilia
|20. Alex Rins 1:31.721
Yamaha
|21. Luke Marini 1:31.923
Honda
|8th row
|22. Takaaki Nakagami 1:32.071
Honda
|23. Stefan Bradl 1:32.972
Honda
MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Report
“I sin” Bagnaia wants to forget the terrible weekend in Aragón and certainly doesn’t make a secret of it: in Misano the world champion scores a fantastic pole position, with a track record (1:30.304). The others are far behind, with 285 thousandths of a second bested by an excellent Franco Morbidelli and 305 thousandths by Marco Bezzecchi, for an all-Italian front row.
(updating)
MotoGP Misano, live Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of the Misano Qualifying with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm with the 13-lap Sprint. Tomorrow the warm up at 9.40am, then the 13th Grand Prix of the season which will start at 2pm.
#Misano #Qualifying #Bagnaia #pole #record #1st #row #Italian
