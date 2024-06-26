Third consecutive victory in Italian Speed ​​Championship on Historic Car Circuit for the Porsche 930 of the Club 91 Squadra Corse of Giovanni Gulinelli and Massimo Ronconi. Fifty vintage cars met on the track to compete in the third round of the competition, 60 minutes plus one lap with no discounts, in a tough battle on the Romagna circuit named after Marco Simoncelli.

Problem inside the passenger compartment

The race is not without difficulties for the Gulinelli-Ronconi duo who also suffered a problem inside the cockpit, as well as having to resist a contact during the race. “Not easy at all. Right from the start we had a problem in the car that made us breathe petrol fumes,” commented Giovanni Gulinelli. “The car is already tiring normally, so the situation became even more tiring. Then I had a contact with a BMW on my second lap, we didn’t understand each other, I took a hit and spun. I was afraid I had done significant damage to the car, but luckily that wasn’t the case. I had to recover, even from my mistake, so the victory wasn’t a given. We are very happy to have obtained it.”

A match that started badly

He therefore also commented Massimo Ronconion the difficulties of a weekend that didn’t start in the best way for the duo, who were nevertheless very skilled in taking control of the situation: “It started off badly, because on Friday I went out in free practice, then the new tires broke down. But in the end we sorted it out.”