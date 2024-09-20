by VALERIO BARRETTA

Misano, Marquez chases Bagnaia and Martin

Just like in the World Championship, Marc Marquez closed the Misano trials chasing Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The eight-time world champion ended Friday’s work at the “Marco Simoncelli” with a third place that does not satisfy him: according to #93, in fact, if the hierarchies remained like this there would be no race on Saturday or Sunday.

The words of Marquez

“They are right to race on themselvesThey say you can’t go faster than a certain limit, but Bagnaia and Martin can do it. The high 1:30 pace with the medium tyre on the rear, which they highlighted today, is not possible for us now.“, this is his comment on Sky Sports MotoGP.

“Today they went very fast, but we will try to work. I did a 1:31.2 at the end, towards the end I felt better. Let’s see if we can be a little closer, but it’s true that if the race was today ‘Pecco’ and Martin would be in front of everyoneI don’t think I’ll go under 1’30” in qualifying, I don’t know about the others and I hope not.“, he continued. “In my opinion, when the track has more grip there is a bigger difference between me and the two of them. When there are these conditions you can be more aggressive and you can go faster, they can do it“.

“It is not known, however, how it will go tomorrow. I think the morning will be colder and to use the medium in front we saw many falls, it was very risky. It will be the critical point to get the fast lap“.