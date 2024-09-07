by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia, management competition

Pecco’s pragmatism” Bagnaia he also beat his desire for redemption after Aragón. Having obtained a great pole this morning, the world champion set the table for success in the Misano Sprint, but was betrayed by a bad start, further diminished by a sensational start from Jorge Martin, from fourth to first in the space of a few meters.

Bagnaia’s words

Bagnaia had to settle for second place, because overtaking is not easy in Misano and with a front tyre already at the limit after four laps it would have been crazy to risk losing the nine points for the placing: “I tried to recover until the end but unfortunately the front tyre told me ‘enough’.. After four laps he didn’t want to know anymore. I tried anyway but at a certain point I lost it in turn 13 and at Misano 1, and from there I decided to stop, since I had a good second on Morbidelli and I tried to manage“, this is the comment of the world champion to Sky Sport MotoGP. “It’s a shame because it all came out because of the departurewhich wasn’t good. I could never get the clutch to re-engage, so it slipped a lot and made me lose momentum, but apart from that we did our best. After Aragón it was important to have a weekend like this: we lost three points but the race is tomorrow“.

“Here it is very complicated if you have a similar pace to the rider in front of you: unless he makes mistakes, it is difficult to get ahead. Jorge made one right away in turn 4, but unfortunately I did not take advantage of it. From then on the front tire struggled, it closed me almost everywhere in the right-hand corners and unfortunately I had to give up: I don’t like it, but it wasn’t worth ending up on the ground again“, he continued. “For tomorrow’s race, starting better is definitely the main goal, but then we did a lot of laps with the medium tyre and I think we know it better than the others, so it’s something that can be useful to us. It won’t be easy because Marc and Jorge are still going strong.: it’s true that they start further back but in any case I like the average more and it’s easier to manage“.

Bagnaia finally clarified his physical condition, stating honestly that at least when he rides he feels at his best: “I’m not feeling too good now, but luckily when I’m driving it allows me to drive 100%, so I have some pain and twinges every now and then but I can concentrate without any problems.“.