Bad adventure for Elisabetta Gregoraci who came face to face with a thief in its home. In the stories Instagram Flavio Briatore’s ex wife tells what happened while she was returning to her apartment with son eleven years old Nathan Hawk and with the nanny.

“Unfortunately, today I went to pick up my son Nathan from school and returning I found myself a thief in the house. It was a rather eventful, difficult day, we all got scared ”. Thus begins the story of Elisabetta Gregoraci in her social profile.

The first to come across the attacker was there nanny: “This character he began to kick her, to attack her“, Told the showgirl. Elisabetta Gregoraci intervened: “I chased the thief screaming and cornered him“. Meanwhile, the son Nathan had had “the readiness to call the police“,“ Which arrived after a few minutes ”.

The thief “now he is in prison where it should be. We are all a little upset, but now I can tell you about this difficult and eventful day with a smile because thank God we are all fine and everything has passed ”, added Elisabetta Gregoraci in the stories. “My champion protected his mom, he protected everyone“, He says of his son.