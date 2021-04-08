Yesterday was very special for the world of women’s football and specifically for Misa Rodríguez, goalkeeper of the women’s Real Madrid. It all started when, after Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the player posted on her Twitter an image of Asensio celebrating his goal along with a photo of him also celebrating and accompanying them with the phrase “same passion”. Unfortunately, Misa was forced to delete the post after the wave of sexist comments she received.

Neither Marco Asensio nor the world of football were left standing before such a situation and the Balearic Islands lit the fuse by publishing the two photos with the text “Same passion, that nothing or nobody prevents you from saying what you think“. A multitude of players, teams and organizations wanted to support the goalkeeper and fight against machismo with the slogan” Same passion. “

Today, a few hours after being the protagonist on Twitter, Misa has ‘broken her silence’ by publishing again the photo of her celebration with the text “Thank you from the heart” accompanied by the hashtag #MismaPasion. As expected, the player is also receiving a lot of support after suffering another unfortunate case of machismo in Spanish soccer.