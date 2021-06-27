One of the keys to the success of Real Madrid in its first year of history has been in goal. The white team has achieved the runner-up in the League and their qualification for the Champions League qualification after a great season, in which they have stood out as one of the teams with the least number of goals in the First Iberdrola. A fact that raises its starting goalkeeper, Misa Rodríguez, as the Zamora of the highest category of Spanish women’s football.

The Canarian goalkeeper, indisputable under the sticks for David Aznar, has won this award with a coefficient of 0.93, after conceding 30 goals in 32 games. What’s more, The former Atlético has kept her clean sheet up to 12 times and has left great performances in the general count. Some numbers with which Misa puts the finishing touch to an incredible season at Real Madrid, which he arrived last summer from Deportivo at zero cost after finalizing his contract with the Galicians.

The good performance in Valdebebas has led him to receive a call from Jorge Vilda in the National Team, where he is making a hole. The Canarian is living a great moment in her career and her performances on the green make her one of the best goalkeepers on the national scene. A fact in which he continues to add gallons after raising this Zamora, first in the history of Real Madrid for women.

Great protagonist of the ‘Misma Pasión’ movement

The Canarian goalkeeper was also the involuntary protagonist of the viral campaign ‘Misma Pasión’ against machismo in football. A movement that emerged after Misa received macho comments in a Twitter post. In this message, which he ended up deleting, he compared his passion with that of Marco Asensio (the player responded to the unfortunate event with an exemplary message: “Same passion. That nothing or nobody prevents you from saying what you think”).

This caused a wave of love and support from the world of football against this harassment on social networks. A movement that led the motto ‘Same Passion’, with which a large number of players and clubs supported the Canary Islands and said ‘No’ to machismo in football.