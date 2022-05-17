The main story of death note ended a few years ago but the charm of his characters as Misa Amaneinspiration of more than one fan art either cosplay, it remains. In particular, this character exerts a great fascination on fans of the work of Tsugumi Oba Y Takeshi Obata.

Its design is extremely attractive and it is that Obata, who illustrated the manga, took great care in drawing her. His work was very well adapted by the team behind the anime.

In this case mad house, which helped a lot to popularize this character. The lure of Mass lies especially because it is a idol but also because he has his own mortal notebook.

Despite having such power, he ends up becoming obsessed with Light and has a wide interest in meeting him, which in the end happens. It is after curiosity gave way to love, something that this character took advantage of for his plans and disconcert the police already L.

Source: mad house.

to the degree that Mass ended up becoming ‘Second Kira’. Despite the time that Light dedicated to her, it is clear that he never had the same interest as her. That is to say, he only saw her as a means to fulfill her goals and nothing more than hers.

Instead what this young woman felt for him was completely sincere. To the extent that when Light dies it is suggested that she committed suicide. Many fans remember Misa Amane using the fan art or the cosplay.

Source: Instagram.

Reviving Misa Amane from Death Note with cosplay

One of the most popular outfits to practice cosplay from Misa Amane from death note It’s a black dress, style goth lolita or gothic lolita. It is precisely on which she is based interpretation of the cosplayer Cami (@camilla_piscopo).

As can be seen in the photo in this note it is accompanied by the death note. The blonde hair is similar to that of this character from the world of manga and anime. The same can be said for makeup.

The outfit is similar with the long, spikeless black gloves. She also wears a fabric necklace but the earring that she usually wears is not quite visible.

The cosplayer decided to represent Mass lying on a bed and because of the way they took the photo it cannot be seen if she is wearing the stockings and boots that complement this cosplay. In any case, it is a good interpretation of this beloved character who continues to live in the hearts of fans.

If you want to know more about death note consult EarthGamer.