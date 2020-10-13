Chinese company Xiaomi is going to launch Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India on October 15. Even before launch, the price of this earphone has been revealed on Flipkart, which is Rs 3,499. However, there may also be a difference in its price. Xiaomi claims that the battery backup of this wireless earphone launched in white color is 20 hours. Xiaomi will launch Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C on Thursday 15 October at 12 noon with Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones.

Features of this new earbuds

Talking about the features of this new earbuds of MI, it has 14.2mm drivers. Along with this, it has a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as Android and iOS compatibility. This new earbuds from Xiaomi weighs 4.7 grams and comes with USB-Type C charging case. According to Xiaomi, these earbuds take one and a half hours to fully charge and once charged, they can be used for 20 hours.

Dual Mike in MI’s new earbuds

Xiaomi’s new flagship smartphone will also be launched

Xiaomi is launching its flagship smartphones Mi 10 T5G and Mi 10 T5G Pro on Thursday. This smartphone with triple rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5,000mAh battery has a punch hole display with 144Hz refresh rate. After Mi 10 series smartphones, it is believed that once again Xiaomi wants to make a strong presence in the premium smartphone segment and OnePlus wants to put an option in front of Samsung users. Xiaomi launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 this year, which currently costs Rs 3,999.