A new studyPublished on The Conversationreveals that the Greenland ice sheet disappeared for thousands of years during a very warm and long interglacial period known as MIS 11, but what does this tell us about the future of our planet?

In 1966, a team of American military scientists and engineers completed a deep drilling in the Greenland ice sheet, in a secret base called Camp Century, their goal was to study the climate passed through the extracted ice core, but also to test the possibility of installing nuclear missiles under the ice.

Camp Century’s ice core has revealed for the first time the details of how dramatically Earth’s climate had changed over the past 125,000 yearsalternating between cold glacial periods and warm interglacials, however a part of the core, one that contained about 3.6 meters (12 feet) of frozen ground under the ice, was neglected for decades and then lost in a freezer in Copenhagen.

Several years ago, Danish researchers found the frozen ground and formed an international team to analyze it, using a technique called optically stimulated luminescencethey were able to date the material and find that it came from a very ancient and particular interglacial period: MIS 11.

To more accurately determine when the ice sheet melted, one of the researchers, Tammy Rittenour, used a technique known as luminescence dating.

Over time, minerals build up energy as radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium and potassium decompose and release radiation. The longer the sediment is buried, the more radiation accumulates in the form of trapped electrons.

In the laboratory, specialized instruments measure tiny bits of energy, released as light from those minerals. That signal can be used to calculate how long the grains have been buried, since the last exposure to sunlight would have released the trapped energy.

Paul Bierman’s lab at the University of Vermont last dated samples near the surface in a different way, using rare radioactive isotopes of aluminum and beryllium.

These isotopes are formed when cosmic rays, originating far away from our solar system, hit rocks on Earth. Each isotope has a different half-life, meaning they decay at a different rate when buried.

By measuring both isotopes in the same sample, glacial geologist Drew Christ was able to determine that melting ice had exposed sediment on Earth’s surface for fewer than 14,000 years.

Ice sheet models run by Benjamin Keisling, now incorporating new knowledge that Camp Century was ice-free 416,000 years ago, show that the Greenland ice sheet must have shrunk significantly by then.

At a minimum, the ice edge retreated tens to hundreds of miles around much of the island during that time. The water from that melting ice raised global sea levels by at least 5 feet and possibly as much as 20 feet compared to today.

What is MIS 11?

MIS 11 (Marine Isotope Stage 11) is an interglacial period that occurred between 424,000 and 374,000 years ago. This is the longest and warmest interglacial period of the last 500,000 years, and is considered the best analogue for the current interglacial (Holocene).

During MIS 11, the global average temperature was probably 1-2°C higher than today, and sea level was between 6 and 12 meters higher. This means that many coastal areas inhabited today were under water.

MIS 11 is characterized by strong climatic variability, with at least two warm episodes separated by a cold phase. The first warm episode was the most intense and stable, while the second was colder (but not freezing) and unstable.

The main cause of MIS 11 was the combination of a minimal eccentricity of the Earth’s orbit and a minimal precession of the equinoxes, resulting in a low variability of insolation at high latitudes. Furthermore, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere was similar to pre-industrial levels, but not particularly high compared to other interglacial periods.

What does MIS 11 tell us about the future of our planet?

The reconstruction of Greenland’s climate during MIS 11 helps us better understand the dynamics of ice in response to global warming. In particular, it shows us that the Greenland ice sheet is very sensitive to changes in temperature and that it could disappear in the not too distant future, with serious consequences for the climate and life on Earth.

MIS 11 is also an example of how the earth’s climate can change radically even without human influence, due to natural factors such as orbital variations and greenhouse gases. However, this does not mean that human activities do not have an impact on current and future climate.

Indeed, scientists predict that human-caused CO2 emissions will lead to a global temperature increase of at least 2°C by the end of the century, with potentially catastrophic consequences for ecosystems and human societies.

To avoid this scenario, it is necessary to reduce CO2 emissions and adopt climate change adaptation measures already in place. Only in this way will we be able to preserve our planet and our species for future generations.

Warnings for the future

The ancient frozen ground beneath the Greenland ice sheet warns of trouble ahead.

During the MIS 11 interglacial, the Earth was warm and ice sheets were confined to high latitudes, just like today. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have remained between 265 and 280 parts per million for about 30,000 years. MIS 11 lasted longer than most interglacials due to the impact of the shape of Earth’s orbit around the sun on solar radiation reaching the Arctic. Over those 30 millennia, that level of carbon dioxide triggered enough warming to melt much of Greenland’s ice.

Today our atmosphere contains 1.5 times more carbon dioxide than MIS 11, about 420 parts per million, a concentration that is increasing every year. Carbon dioxide traps heat, warming the planet. Too much of it in the atmosphere raises global temperatures, as the world is seeing now.

Over the past decade, as greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise, humans have experienced the eight warmest years on record. July 2023 saw the hottest week on record, based on preliminary data. That heat melts the ice caps and the loss of ice further warms the planet as the dark rock absorbs sunlight that once reflected off the bright white ice and snow.

Even if everyone stopped burning fossil fuels tomorrow, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere would remain high for thousands or tens of thousands of years. This is because it takes a long time for carbon dioxide to transfer into soil, plants, the ocean and rocks. We are creating conditions conducive to a very long period of heat, just like MIS 11.

Unless people drastically reduce the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the evidence we’ve found of Greenland’s past suggests a largely ice-free future for the island. Anything we can do to reduce carbon emissions and sequester the carbon that’s already in the atmosphere will increase the chances that more of Greenland’s ice survives.

The alternative is a world that could look a lot like MIS 11 – or even more extreme: a warm Earth, shrinking ice caps, rising sea levels and crashing waves over Miami, Mumbai, India and Venice, Italy. The conversation Paul Bierman, Fellow, Gund Institute for Environment, professor of natural resources and environmental sciences, University of Vermont; and Tammy Rittenour, professor of geosciences and director of the luminescence laboratory, Utah State University.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!