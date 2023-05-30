The Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP) approved the candidacy of the current head of the republic, 65-year-old Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to participate in the presidential elections. This was reported on May 30 by the press service of the political force after the congress, which took place on that day.

“Today, at the congress of UzLiDeP, the nomination of the candidacy of Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev for early presidential elections from our party, which was previously nominated by the plenum, was unanimously approved,” the UzLiDeP website reports. Zamon.UZ.

In Uzbekistan, the election campaign began on May 10. According to the law, Mirziyoyev, who is in his second term as president, can again apply for the post of head of state.

On May 8, Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on holding early presidential elections. In accordance with the decree, voting is scheduled for July 9.

The elections will be the first since constitutional amendments have been made to increase the term for which the president is elected from five to seven years.

Mirziyoyev was elected President of Uzbekistan in a snap election in December 2016, and in October 2021 he again won the presidential election.