Highlights: Mirzapur tops the country in implementation of Urban Housing Scheme

On Friday, PM Modi announced through video conferencing

Modi praised Mirzapur for better implementation of the scheme

Manish Singh, Mirzapur

Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh has been honored with the award of the award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the new year. He also praised the district for better work in housing scheme. It was informed that this award has been given to the best selected districts in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana across the country. In this, Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh has got the first place, Jhumri Talaiya of Jharkhand has got the second place, Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh is third, Mukkam of Kerala is fourth and Khural of Madhya Pradesh has got the fifth position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Chief Minister of various states and people associated with other cities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing said that this scheme is for the lakhs of poor who used to live in slums and kutcha houses till now but Our government gave them a pucca house under the housing scheme and worked to realize their impossible dreams. Prime Minister Modi said that this scheme will run till the year 2022, which will make the dream of millions of people living in pucca houses.

Regarding this, Project Officer of District Urban Development Tribunal (Duda), Pratibha Srivastava said that 31 thousand 659 people had applied in Mirzapur district till 31 December 2020, out of which geo tagging work of 28 thousand 714 has been completed. So far, first installment has been released to 20 thousand 902 beneficiaries and second installment to 14 thousand 108 people and third installment to 10 thousand 783 people. Out of this, houses of 10 thousand 792 beneficiaries have been constructed.

The chairman of the municipality thanked the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for this and said that it is a matter of pride for Mirzapur. We have got the first place in the whole country for housing in 2020 and we will also get the first place in 2021 as we have done more than 31 thousand houses which will be completed in 2021 also.