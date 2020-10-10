There are infinite desires of the mind when young. He dreams of flying openly in the sky. He does not like restrictions on himself and he suffers from breathing under surveillance. In such a fickle mind takes such a step that becomes the cause of their family’s troubles. One such case has come up in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Angered by the restrictions of family members, two real sisters of 17 and 15 years fled from the house. The police came in and found both within 24 hours.According to the information, a person resident of the city Kotwali area filed a complaint on 9 October. It was told in the complaint that his two girls had gone without telling the family anything. The older girl is in 12th while the younger is in 10th class. Taking serious steps, the police started searching for the two sisters and recovered them safely from a friend’s house on Saturday. Having found the teenagers, their families have breathed peace.

Teenagers found at friend’s house

Superintendent of Police in-charge Sanjay Verma said that these two sisters had disappeared from the house on Friday night. His father gave this information in the police station. Based on information, both of them were found at their friend’s house. During interrogation, the girls told that the family members placed many restrictions on them. School-colleges are currently closed due to lockdown. In such a situation, his mind was getting bored but the family was not allowing him to go outside. Because of this, both had run away from home.