A resident of Mirzapur in UP, after 11 years, his village finally returned between his country and his own. Rehabilitation had to spend 11 years in prison in Pakistan for accidentally crossing the border. Returning amidst the loved ones after all the government efforts, the Pravasi was given a grand welcome. However, in the meantime, he lost everything over the years. Now there is neither a house left nor a shadow of parents. In relationships, only one elder sister is left.Actually, a resident of Bharuhna village in Mirzapur district reached Mirzapur with his elder sister on Tuesday from the attic border. On reaching here, in the recreation room of the police line, all the officers including the District Magistrate, Avinash Singh and Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, welcomed him vigorously and greeted him. Also presented a bouquet of flowers. Also know how he crossed the border and spent so many days there.

Residents no longer have the fear of missing anything and the desire to get nothing

After 11 years away from his own people and being in prison of another country, he does not remember much. Neither the fear of losing anything nor the desire to gain anything. When NBT Online spoke to him, all he said was that he had been in jail for five or 6 months. In the name of telling something, only a smile was seen on his face.

Was unhappy due to wife’s lack of cowherd, left home without telling

Punasi had 6 brothers and one sister. Out of this, only one sister is left. Punawasi’s sister Kiran told NBT Online that Punwasi was married 11 years ago but Gowna was not married. It started to get angry due to lack of cow. After this, one day suddenly went somewhere. After much research, we calm down. After 11 years, the administration people told that your brother is lodged in a Pakistani jail which is being released. And today our brother is with us.

Neither the parents’ shadow nor the roof of the house was left on the head

The sister is worried that the migrant has arrived but there is no house left to live near it. Also, the shadow of the parents got up from the head. Now there is no one left among the brothers. Now he will do it differently. What will his life be like next.

11 years imprisoned in Pakistan

Actually, the residents had left the house 11 years ago without telling anyone anything and reached Rajasthan by traveling in a truck and crossed the border to Pakistan. He was accused of being an Indian spy. After which he was locked up in Lahore Jail.