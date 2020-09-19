Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been very angry recently after BMC demolished its Mumbai office. At the same time, in the case of drugs, Kangana is speaking to Babaki. In such a situation, Mirzapur fame actress Shweta Tripathi has also raised many questions on Kangana. Shweta has recently denied Kangana’s claim that 99 percent of Bollywood industry is on drugs.

We all know that these days Kangana Ranaut is constantly in the headlines for her statements and due to this many people are speaking against her in favor of her. Recently, Urmila Matondkar had also said about Kangana in one of her interviews, “They should name the drug mafia in Bollywood with proof.” Now among all this, Shweta Tripathi, the actress of web series ‘Mirzapur’, has also said that it is a misunderstanding of Kangana that all those actresses who come to work in Bollywood from outside, have to compromise to get work here. . Outsiders have to sleep with someone for work, Kangana’s statement is wrong. Kangna’s statement that more than half of the film industry takes drugs is also wrong.

Apart from this, Shweta further said, “Unless someone wants to take drugs themselves, one cannot forcefully put drugs in one’s mouth. Whereas if one has to take drugs, then he can find out any way to take drugs. Then no matter what part of the country it is. ” Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) was arrested on September 9 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug angle. At that time, Shweta Tripathi supported Riya.