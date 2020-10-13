New Delhi Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Run’ in the year 2004, has gone through ‘many failures’. However, today when Pankaj Tripathi looks back, he has no qualms about those failures.

Over the years, Tripathi has produced films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Masan’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and Played important and intriguing roles in the web series. Tripathi said that the credit for the place on which they are standing today goes to the initial struggles.

Pankaj Tripathi told in an interview, “Those were my early days. Whatever I am today is the result of old mistakes and good things that I did at that time. In my mind, the poem of Baba Nagarjuna’s poem – ‘Who could not complete the work, I do my salutations’ used to run. ”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi hails from Belsand in Gopalganj district of Bihar. He says that if his childhood had not gone through difficulties, he could not have found the present personality. He said, “Our past is always right. I believe that whatever happens, happens for good. So all those failures were right. ”

This philosophy of optimism is reflected in every work of Tripathi, even if it is the character of a villain named Kaalin Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’. In Mirzapur released on Amazon Prime, he played the role of a villain named Kaalin Bhaiya.

The actor said, “I am someone who likes to do things with stagnation and that’s why I brought ‘stagnation’ to the character of the carpet brother. He is negative. I play my character with the hope that somewhere they will be good or can change themselves for the better. That’s why I fill some human touch and hope in all my characters. You will not find him bad from above, you have to look inside to see his evil. ”

In response to a question showing the suffering of North India in ‘Mirzapur’, he says that education should be more a means of personality development than just a means of getting a job.

He said, “People I grew up with and when I talk to them, even if they are living in big cities, then I find that that person has stopped somewhere in the path of development and in them 90 percent of the people do not even realize that there is some problem in this. We have made education only the medium to get jobs. ”

The actor said that people had a lot of expectations about the second season of ‘Mirzapur’. The second season is going on air from 23 October. Tripathi said that she had liked it when she had read the script but had not thought about how the show and the character would become so popular.

Read also:

This Mirzapur actor was not getting any work, OTT Platform saved his career

Uproar over 2-hour power failure in Mumbai, Sonu Sood said – in many places in the country, electricity does not come for so long, be patient