Mirzapur 2: People’s enthusiasm for the second season of Mirzapur is at its peak. At the same time, just before release, Amazon Prime Video has found a great way to bring Mirzapur’s artists closer to UP resident. If you are in the vicinity of cities including Banaras, Agra, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur, then you will see your favorite Mirzapur characters- Kalin Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya ( Divyendu) can see huge cut-outs on the streets of these cities.

QR codes are included on these cut-outs. On scanning the code, fans can vote for the contender who they think should sit on the throne of Mirzapur. All you have to do is scan this code from your phone and vote for your favorite Mirzapur character. These cut-outs will last for 15 days.

‘Mirzapur 2’ will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Amit Sial, Vijay Verma, Shibha Chadha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The show is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, produced by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

After a long wait of almost two years, Amazon is ready to release the original series ‘Mirzapur 2’ on 23 October 2020.

The film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on October 23 in more than 200 countries and regions around the world.