The trailer of the most awaited web series ‘Mirzapur 2’ has already rocked. Many Bollywood celebs and audiences have also praised it. Now the makers are increasing the excitement of people by releasing its teaser. Amazon has launched two teaser of Mirzapur 2 in less than 24 hours. Both teasers have strong dialogues and scenes, which will further increase your impatience.

Sharing the first teaser, Mirzapur Amazon wrote, “Khas have brought the message of both sides to you.” This teaser has Carpet Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi on one side and Guddu Pandit and Golu on the other. Along with this, Munna Tripathi has a strong dialogue with Golu. In this teaser, Guddu Pandit’s return to Mirzapur and attempts to rule Mirzapur are shown.

See the first teaser here

At the same time, while sharing the second teaser, Mirzapur Amazon wrote, “Who is a villain and who is a hero, it is a game of their own perspective.” In this teaser, the tension between Munna vs Guddu is shown. Also in this teaser, it is shown that a letter comes near the carpet brother’s hand, in which Guddu Pandit is alive. Hearing this, Munna Tripathi is a little surprised.

See the second teaser here

The series will launch on 23 October

Mirzapur’s trailer has been launched on 6 October and will be released on 23 October. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Priyanshu Penuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

