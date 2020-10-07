The trailer of the most awaited web series Mirzapur 2 has been launched. After the launch of the trailer, while many people are praising it, some people are demanding to innovate it. The reason for biocating it is its lead actor Ali Fazal and co-producer Farhan Akhtar. People are angry about Ali Fazal’s previous post on Twitter. In December 2019, he opposed the CAA and NRC.

Users have taken to the dialogue of Ali Fazal’s character Guddu on Twitter. Many users wrote, “Started under compulsion, now it’s fun!” At the same time, Farhan Akhtar is being opposed for being involved in anti-CAA demonstrations.

While sharing a poster of Mirzapur, a user wrote, “Don’t watch web series or movies of people loyal to the country anymore.” Along with this, Boycott is written with Mirzapur 2 hashtag. Another user wrote, “I will not see Mirzapur for free either.”

# BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/OwowUApZsn – ISHWARI K (@ ISHWARIK2) October 7, 2020

# BoycottMirzapur2 Ali Fazal lead character of Mirzapur on Protests. pic.twitter.com/GjXIbBdzyd – Riki ???????? ???????? Not a bot! (@ContactRiki) October 7, 2020

# BoycottMirzapur2 I won’t watch in free as well – Anita (@ Anita87516862) October 7, 2020

See other tweets here

Boycott Mirzapur 2 because Ali Fazal support anti CAA protests# BoycottMirzapur2 – Mahipal Singh TVM (@ mahipal_singh1) October 7, 2020

People who stay in this country should be loyal to this country. # BoycottMirzapur2 – Shaz (@SantiagoShaz) October 7, 2020

These tweets are actually making me more excited about Mirzapur 2. Maza aa raha hai. https://t.co/A9dKel1DAe – mubashshir (@existentializt) October 6, 2020

@ alifazal9 ali fazal sir you are my favorite actor in mirzapur ❤️❤️

I’m very excited .. mirzapur 2 https://t.co/XFoZ6sK2ex – Mohammad Hani (@ activeindian22) October 6, 2020

New characters joined

Ali Fazal is seen in a completely different character in the trailer. Along with the carpet brother, Munna Tripathi is seen reigning Mirzapur. Many new characters including Vijay Verma have been created in it. At the same time, the suspense of the IPS, who had shown fear in the first series, also opens. For that you will have to watch this trailer.

Great dialog

At the same time, Shweta Tripathi is seen supporting Ali Fazal in this story of revenge. Shweta is also seen playing with the gun. The trailer has many excellent dialogues such as ‘Now we have to take revenge, and Mirzapur too’, ‘Sweety ki lear hum hum par, chhukna hai’ and ‘You wanted your daughter to rule Mirzapur, Bade naa, the younger daughter will rule’ Huh.

