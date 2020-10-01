After the immense success of the first season of the web series Mirzapur, now the audience is eagerly waiting for its second season. Recently the makers of the series have released the first teaser of ‘Mirzapur 2’, after which season 2 is getting more excitement among the audience. In the teaser of ‘Mirzapur 2’, Pankaj Tripathi who plays ‘Kaalin Bhaiya’ in this series and Divyenndu Sharma aka ‘Munna Bhaiya’ can be seen. The two are fighting over the throne. Where Pankaj Tripathi says that ‘We were the owners before and still are today. Should we sit on the pad or tot. The rules will remain the same. After this, Divyendu says – ‘Any one who sits on the throne can change the rules at any time’.

After watching the trailer, there are speculations that this time there will be a fierce battle over the throne in Mirzapur. Prior to the teaser, the poster of ‘Mirzapur 2’ was released, which featured Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. After the poster and teaser, the audience is waiting for the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 2’. Let us tell you that the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 2’ is going to be released on October 6. Also, this series will be streamed on 23 October.

Bablu ki kasam pic.twitter.com/AKoyLwEJkz – Shweta Tripathi Sharma (@battatawada) September 30, 2020

Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are directing this series. Also, ‘Mirzapur’ has been produced by Bollywood’s famous producer-director Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The first season of ‘Mirzapur’ was released 2 years ago i.e. in November 2018, which was well liked by the audience. The audience also has high expectations from the second season. Now it has to be seen how much Mirzapur 2 can impress the fans.