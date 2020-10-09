After the immense success of the first season of the web series ‘Mirzapur’, now Amazon Prime (Amazone Prime Video) is bringing ‘Mirzapur 2’. This series will knock on the OTT platform on 23 October. Now, #BoycottMirzapur is trending to buy ‘Mirzapur 2’ on social media. Recently, Mir Fazal (Ali Fazal), the actor of Mirzapur, who is playing the role of ‘Guddu Pandit’ in this series, has talked about this.

According to media reports, recently, ‘Guddu Pandit’ aka Ali Fazal of ‘Mirzapur 2’ has said on the matter of boycotting his series- ‘We have to decide what our bar is. Are we alive at the mercy of the trend? No. I do not see any art. Are we confident of a rape who will decide who will see our series and who will not. I have never seen that the issues of farmers have trended in the country. It seems to me that now people should rise above the trend.

According to media reports, Ali Fazal and ‘Mirzapur 2’ producer Farhan Akhtar raised their voice against the issue like CAA and NRC, after which some people are trolling them on social media. For this reason, there is a demand to buy ‘Mirzapur 2’.