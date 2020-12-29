The Mumbai Police has given a big relief to lady Mahk Mirza Prabhu (Mehak Mirza Prabhu) accused of waving a poster of ‘Free Kashmir’ during the demonstrations against CAA-NRC Protest at Gateway of India. In the case registered against Mehak, the police has filed a C-Summary report in the Metropolitan Court. A senior official confirmed this on Tuesday.

The police issue a ‘C-Summary’ report in the case when a criminal case is registered due to omission of facts or the offense is of civil nature. Nearly 2,000 people, mostly college students, gathered to protest against the violence in JNU and the Gateway of India on January 7 against the CAA-NRC.



Controversy over posters of free Kashmir during demonstration

During this time, pictures and videos of Mirza Prabhu waving a large poster written ‘Azad Kashmir’ (Free Kashmir) went viral on social media. According to the official, “C-Summary report has been submitted in the case registered against Mirza Prabhu smelling in Colaba police station.” A case under section 153B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mehak at Colaba police station in South Mumbai.

There was a dispute on this poster



Chargesheet against 36 accused, bail granted to 29

Another senior police officer said that the police had filed a charge sheet on Monday against 36 people in connection with the demonstrations at the Gateway of India in the case. The chargesheet has names of some lawyers and activists of the city who participated in the demonstration. A court has granted bail to 29 accused in the case so far.