Mirza Ghalib Shayari or Mirza Asadullah Beg Khan was born on 27 December 1797 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Ghalib is said to have started writing shayari at just 11 years old. Mirza became famous as a poet of Urdu and Persian in the last years of the Mughal Empire. Today is his birthday. Come, let’s read some of his selected poetry –
He came to our house, God is nature!
Sometimes we see your house, sometimes you
It is a recollection that Ghalib died but remember
He would say on every thing what would have happened if this happened!
Thousands of wishes come true
My wishes turned out a lot, but still less
Wise! If there is effect in your prayers, then shake the mosque,
Otherwise, drink two sips and watch the mosque move.
We did not come near to die or right
After all, there was an arrow in the quiver
It was not our luck that Visal-e-Yaar would
It would have been waiting if others had lived
Ishrat-e-Qatra is to become trapped in the river
Pain is the limit
Neither was there anything, nothing would have happened
If I hadn’t immersed myself, what would I have been
.
Leave a Reply