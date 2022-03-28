Adnan Al Gharbi (Dushanbe)

Youssef Mirza carries the hopes of the UAE when he leads our national team in the individual race for a distance of 170 km, tomorrow, “Tuesday”, in the competitions of the Asian Cycling Championships currently held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, with the participation of 450 riders and competitors from 25 countries.

Our national team includes, in addition to Youssef Mirza, Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Jaber Al-Mansoori and Saif Mayouf.

Our national under-23 team did not succeed in climbing to the podium in the general individual race of 130 km, which was held this evening, and was dominated by the trio of the Kazakhstan team consisting of Gleb Brosinsky, Daniel Bronsky and Nicholas Vinokurov, by winning the first three places in a time of 3:10:42 hours .

Our national under-23 team was formed by the quartet Mohammed Al-Mutaiwee, Ali Issa Al-Hammadi, Abdul Aziz Al-Hajri and Hamdan Ahmed.

32 riders from 12 countries participated in the race: the UAE, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Palestine, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.