Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Youssef Mirza, the cyclist of our national team, was crowned by his coach, Ahmed Al Mansouri, with the title of the State Cycling Championship Cup, after Mirza monopolized it for 12 consecutive years from 2010 to 2022, in the race that was held for a distance of 80 km in the city of Kalba, with the participation of 70 A contestant from amateur clubs and teams.

And came in second place, Abdul Rahman Salem from the Al-Ahly youth team, while the cyclist Ali Al-Hassani came in third place from the Al-Ahly youth club, so that “Al-Fursan” dominated the first three places in the race.

In the under-23 race, Hamdan Ahmed won the first place from Al-Ahly youth, and Abdullah Al-Hammadi from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club came in second place, then Abdullah Jassim came in third place from Al-Ahly youth.

In the ranking of the amateur teams, the Dubai Police team dominated the first three places in the championship, as Farouk Al Jasmi won the first place, Hareb Ibrahim came second, and Saeed Hassan came in the third place. Bin Omair also insisted that Youssef Mirza honor Ahmed Al Mansouri with the title of the adult race, as he was the champion of the race for 12 years.