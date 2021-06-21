Miryea Stable, during the last edition of the Island of the Famous, it succeeded, if possible, to to increase its already conspicuous fame. Most of its notoriety comes from social media, on which it boasts thousands of followers. The field of the influencer is that of fitness, which has ensured her a fair amount of visibility. But surely the majority of the public remembered her thanks to her participation in La pupa e il nchione and vice versa, in 2021.

In that edition of the program the Stabile had managed to earn the victory. Surely, even L’Isola dei Famosi has contributed to increasing its success, also and above all for its impeccable participation, which led it to resist almost until the final. But also for Miryea, as for the other castaways, the return to Italy was seasoned with several nasty surprises. Recently, the former shipwrecked wanted reveal what he felt and what he did for her the return to everyday life.

Before leaving for his experience in Honduras, the Stabile boasted a toned and well-kept physique. Thanks also to its use in the world of fitness. The stay on the island, on which he stayed until May 31, has certainly changed everything radically.

Hunger, heat and exertion resulted in severe weight loss for Stabile. The girl decided to to share this change with his followers. Miryea publishes a photo in which it is clear how her body has transformed. “-10 kg”, wrote the influencer, underlining that he continues to like himself and that he wants to maintain this newfound shape with training and a balanced diet, without giving up some small snags.

Many followers who congratulated her, but equally advised her to return to the situation before the island. In fact, the Stabile has reached periods in which she has lost almost 14 kg: “I have never been so thin in my life”.