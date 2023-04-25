In a new study published in Nature we talk about discovery of a completely new type of virus which lives on the sunlit surface of the seas and oceans. Nicknamed myrusvirus –“mirus” which means wonderful or strange in Latin– microbes are related to both giant viruses and herpesviruses.

As such, the finding could help illuminate the murky evolutionary history of herpes.

In this new study, scientists detailed the discovery of myrusviruses and explain that they belong to a virus kingdom called Duplodnaviria. This is a large type of double-stranded DNA virus that includes herpesviruses such as herpes simplex virus.

Luckily for us, myrusviruses are not interested in humans and tend to infect only single-celled plankton. This suggests, however, that herpesvirus ancestors once infected single-celled marine organisms. It’s a humble enough start considering that herpes has since managed to infect half of humanity.

Although their evolutionary heritage is traced to herpesviruses, most myrusvirus genes are similar to those of giant viruses (literally just very large viruses). However, researchers say this never-before-seen band of viruses is quite unique.

“Mirusviruses deviate substantially from all other previously characterized groups of DNA viruses”

conclude the authors of the study, who however add at the end:

“The discovery of Mirusviricota reminds us that we have not yet understood the full ecological and evolutionary complexity of even the most abundant double-stranded DNA viruses in key ecosystems such as the surface of our oceans and seas.”

How Mirusviruses were discovered

The new viruses were found by analyzing data collected by the Tara Ocean Expedition, and this project collected more than 35,000 virus, algae and plankton samples from over 200 different locations around the world.

They also sequenced their own genetic material, providing scientists with a plethora of data to peruse and plenty of opportunities to discover new species.

“In 2019, our research team observed an unusual evolutionary signal in the massive amounts of sequencing data provided by the Tara Oceans project. By tracing this signal, we discovered and then characterized an important group of DNA viruses: the myrusviruses.

The publication of this discovery in Nature marks the beginning of a new adventure and a gateway for the scientific community to detect and study myrusviruses in any number of ecosystems.”

he said in a statement Tom Delmont, study author and expert in microbial ecology at the French National Center for Science Research.

“Tara Oceans has transformed our understanding of plankton ecology. Our study shows that this incredible expedition also provides answers to fundamental evolutionary questions. Much remains to be discovered and understood about mirusviruses. They have yet to be cultured, there are no images of their virus particle and we have yet to study them in places other than the oceans!”

added Morgan Gaïa, first author of the study.

