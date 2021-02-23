On the day of your 94th anniversary, Mirtha Legrand He reappeared in the media and talked about everything. To start the lunch diva confirmed his return to television, said that this week he is going to receive the coronavirus vaccine and even thought about the scandal over vip vaccinations and the death of Diego Maradona (1960-2020).

First, Little girl gave an interview with Luis Novaresio (56) on radio La Red and began by talking about the scandal involving the Ministry of Health over the VIP vaccination. “I am surprised, disgusted. I think they have not realized the damage they were doing otherwise they would not have done it. They would not have been exposed, “he said.

“Me I’m going to get vaccinated this week, because I’m over 80. I am a little scared because the other day I saw a young doctor, who had been vaccinated in Capilla del Señor, and then he had terrible tremors and his head hurt, then I suggested a little“She added worried. While her grandson, Nacho Viale (40) clarified on Twitter that” it is not yet the turn “although she is already” registered to receive it. ”

In addition, when asked about the current government’s management, she said that she thinks that the management of Alberto Fernández (61) has “ups and downs” and he he sees it “a bit insecure”. Meanwhile, he admitted that he would like to have him on his show.

Three generations: Juana Viale, Mirtha Legrand and Marcela Tinayre in La Noche de Mirtha. Photo: Archive

About her return to television, Mirtha announced that come back “twice a month” since he does not want to “work so much”. So her granddaughter, Juanita Viale (38), who replaced her throughout 2020, will continue to lead the other broadcasts.

“Juana amazed me, I did not know those conditions of her. I always saw her in my house or in hers funny, funny, charming, but one thing is to be with family and another, to face the cameras. I find it wonderful, the revelation of the year and the most beautiful woman“, he told Novaresio.

Besides, the Chiqui He said that he is going to celebrate his birthday with an intimate meeting with no more than 15 people, all relatives. And he confessed: “I have become very nostalgic, evocative, and I wonder how I got to this age. I have never imagined reaching 94 years old and I remember it with great emotion, joy and also with admiration because I have never lowered my arms and when I say that I have given my life to this profession it is true “.

“At this age I should not be working and yet I myself said I want to go back even one day a week because it makes me good to work… “, assured the driver, who also launched:”I want to die working“.

MIrtha Legrand with her brothers, José Martínez Suárez and Goldie. Photo: Archive

About the absence of his twin, Goldie, who passed away on May 1 of last year, the diva expressed: “It’s the first birthday that I spend without her. Since we were born we have always been together. Sometimes I was in Punta del Este and she would come or I would go to be with her. The point was to be together on February 23 … today I’m going to miss her a lot but she’s in heaven, okay …“.

Then, Novaresio asked him about the death of Diego Armando Maradona (1960-2020). “Poor Diego, I think they let him die … It has been very cloudy, weird, the environment, everything … one reads and says ‘how did they not assist you’. He was a very important person and he has been very cruel to the family, Claudia (Villafañe) and the girls. An ending he didn’t deserve, he shouldn’t have diedHe was a young man, “he replied.

Mirtha also opined on the death of Carlos Menem (1930-2021) that occurred on February 14 last. “I was very impressed. He was a person who behaved very well with me. When I was banned and couldn’t work in a leather clothing parade in Punta del Este, she sat next to me and said: ‘look Doña Mirtha, the day I am president you will go back to work, to television‘. And indeed he was president and they hired me on Channel 7 and I restarted my career, “he recalled.

“He was very nice and the only person who when the program finished would go to the kitchen and thanked everyone who had served him,” he added about the former president’s presence at his lunches.

Mirtha Legrand and Carlos Menem in December 1994. Photo: DyN

Minutes later, in dialogue with Ángel de Brito (44), on the air of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 11) Chiqui He also spoke about his return to the small screen and said: “I go back to TV twice a month and the rest is done by Juanita. I’m happy”.

Meanwhile revealed that they change study. “We no longer go on the air from Endemol. We are going to leave from La Corte. Nacho (Viale) promised me that I will be just as comfortable because at this age I look for comfort a lot, “he explained.

HA