Three months after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the blows are multiplying in all areas: from the judicial process in which the investigation into the causes of death advances to the endless media crosses and diverse opinions that seek to dictate sentences on the painful outcome of the world soccer star.

“Poor Diego, I think they let him die, poor thing. He was an extraordinary person; the number one in the world, I think before the Pope, “said Mirtha Legrand in an interview with the radio program Novaresio 910.

At the same time, when asked about the circumstances in which Maradona’s death occurred, the television host gave her opinion. “Everything has been very cloudy, very strange. One reads it and says ‘how they let him die and did not assist such an important person’. It has been very difficult and cruel for the family, for Claudia and the girls. “

“An ending that he did not deserve, Maradona should not have died, he was a young man,” concluded Legrand.

A doctor from the Swiss Medical company and the coordinator of the nurses who assisted Diego Armando Maradona in the house in the country of Tigre where he died on November 25 were charged this Monday by the prosecutors who are investigating the circumstances of the death, who also called for the next March 8 to the medical board that will try to determine if the death of the Ten could have been avoided.

Judicial sources informed Télam that the two new defendants are Nancy Forlini, the doctor who from the aforementioned prepaid coordinated Maradona’s home hospitalization, and Mariano Perroni, who was the coordinator of the nurses provided by the Medidom company.

Both were notified that they were being investigated as accused of a possible “culpable homicide” and were summoned so that next Thursday, at 11 o’clock, they appear at the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office to sign the corresponding act.

With Forlini and Perroni, there are already seven defendants in this case whose main suspects are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque (39) and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (35).

But, in addition, the psychologist Carlos Daniel “Charly” Díaz (29), the morning and afternoon shift nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36), and the night nurse, Ricardo Omar Almirón (37) are charged.