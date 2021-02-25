Mirtha Legrand, the famous host of the television lunches, referred this Wednesday to the political scandal that was unleashed in recent days by the VIP vaccination against the coronavirus and said that the Government “He backfired” and that now is going to “having to row for the elections” of this year.

La Chiqui, who turned 94, warned in statements to LN + that “people are very angry and rightly so” for the vaccination of relatives of the ruling party that was mounted in the Ministry of Health led by former minister Ginés González García.

“In addition, I do not know if they have apologized or if they gave an explanation of why they acted in that way. How did they come to that? What would that dialogue have been like?”, Questioned the diva in reference to the negotiations between the vaccinated and the members of the Government.

In this context, Mirtha Legrand made a forceful analysis of the scandal that shakes the Frente de Todos: “They have backfired because people are very upset and hurt. Now they will have to row for the elections.”

On the other hand, he said that if he had Cristina Fernández de Kirchner as a guest on his now classic program, he would tell her “lower your pompadour a bit, not so overwhelming. Make it more modest and humble. That she does not take the whole world ahead, that she does not run the country, that there is a president and that she let him act. “

Finally, he clarified that you have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine, but it is already written down while waiting for a turn.

“Nacho (Viale) registered me, because a relative can do the procedure. So I’m waiting for them to call me to go get vaccinated. It’s that simple, without complications, no privilege none, as it should be, “he said.

In the last hours there was speculation around this issue, but this Wednesday his grandson clarified the situation on Twitter: “Clarification in case of doubts since the same media that said that @mirthalegrand was vaccinated on Friday, now says that it is vaccinated today. NO! ML is registered to receive his turn that has not yet been granted. Attached online application “.